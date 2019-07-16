Local trio brings jazz to World Music Festival

The Ioannis Vafeas Jazz trio will perform in Limassol on Thursday, bringing the sound of original jazz music to the 14th Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival in Heroes Square.

The popular musicians of the Jazz scene, drummer Ioannis Vafeas, pianist Christos Gerolatsitis and bassist Michalis Messios, will perform together at the festival. Vafeas and Messios have a long background together, their common understanding and connection, on and off the stage, allowing them to easily interact and bring their enthusiasm to their audience. The young and talented jazz pianist Christos Yerolatsitis completes the trio with his talent and energy.

The three artists have been performing at important festivals and concert halls in their homeland and around the world for many years. For Thursday’s concert they will present original compositions by Cypriot Composers including Glafkos Kontemeniotis and other international jazz songs.

Ioannis Vafeas Jazz trio

Heroes’ Square, Limassol. Thursday July 18, 9pm. Free Entrance. Tel: 7777-7745, www.cyprusrialtoworldmusic.com, www.rialto.com.cy