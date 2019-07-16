July 16, 2019

Marine police pick up sick man from boat off Pissouri

Police on Tuesday picked up a man from a private yacht off Pissouri to shore for transfer to hospital after he complained of not feeling well.

According to police, the Kato Paphos port station received a call at around 9.45am that a man on board a private yacht was not feeling well and requested to be immediately taken to hospital.

Police vessel ‘Astrapi 34’ approached the boat and picked him up an brought him to shore at Yeroskipou where he was picked up by an ambulance and taken to Paphos general hospital.

No more information was given on the man’s health condition.

