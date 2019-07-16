Party leaders reject Akinci proposal in joint statement

Greek Cypriot political parties on Tuesday rejected the proposal by Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci to set up a joint committee on hydrocarbons.

The political party leaders were briefed by President Nicos Anastasiades at meeting in Limassol that lasted almost three hours.

Speaking afterwards, Undersecretary to the president Vassilis Palmas read a joint statement from party leaders saying the proposal from Akinci could not be accepted “as it distracts from the essence of the Cyprus problem and the need for immediate resumption of substantive negotiations with a view, if there is sufficient will from all concerned, to achieve a sustainable and functional solution to the Cyprus problem on the basis of United Nations resolutions, and the principles and values of the European Union”

“Moreover, the proposal of Mr Akinci contains provisions that do not serve the best interests of the Republic of Cyprus and the Cypriot people as a whole,” the statement added.

More later