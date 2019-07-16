July 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Political party leaders discuss Akinci’s proposal for joint natural gas management

By CNA News Service013

The political party leaders council convene later today to discuss the latest developments to the Cyprus problem under the light of a proposal byTurkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci for the joint management of natural resources and Turkish illegal activities in the Cypriot EEZ.

The meeting will be held in Limassol and is expected to start at 10.30

Government source has told CNA that Nicosia will issue its official position concerning Akinci’s proposal following the meeting. The same source highlighted that political party leaders will be briefed on the Turkish Cypriot proposal, which has also been submitted to the UN Secretary General.

Akinci’s proposal was handed over last Sunday to Anastasiades by the Head of the office of the UN Secretary General’s Special Representative in Cyprus, Sergiy Illarionov.

CNA

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

