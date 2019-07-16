Tender process opened for Nicosia orbital motorway

The transport ministry on Tuesday opened the tender process for the construction of the first phase of the Nicosia orbital motorway at an estimated cost of €62m.

The entire project, expected to be completed in five phases, will cost around €350m.

The first phase is expected to start in the first half of 2020 and will be completed inside three years.

The project will be co-funded with €43.8m from the EU through the Connecting Europe Facility.

Phase one of the project includes a 7.5-kilometre motorway connecting the Nicosia to Limassol motorway in the Dhali area with Tseri Avenue. It also includes 10 kilometres of extra roads, three flyovers, and a main roundabout.

The ministry hopes the project will alleviate the traffic jams that are a daily phenomenon at the entrance of Nicosia.