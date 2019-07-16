The real estate website of Gordian Holdings- gogordian.com

Gordian Holdings announces the launch of its real estate website, https://gogordian.com/ The website is used to promote properties across Cyprus, including residential, commercial and land.

All enquiries are managed by Gordian’s in-house team of dedicated professionals, who have established a fast track approval process for attractive offers and for loans to retail buyers.

Gordian’s team will update gogordian.com on a weekly basis, with interested parties invited to register on the company’s newsletter to receive update notifications.

For further information on Gordian Holdings, please visit the company’s corporate website at https://gordianholdings.com/