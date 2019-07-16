July 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Company News

The real estate website of Gordian Holdings- gogordian.com

By Press Release01

Gordian Holdings announces the launch of its real estate website, https://gogordian.com/ The website is used to promote properties across Cyprus, including residential, commercial and land.

All enquiries are managed by Gordian’s in-house team of dedicated professionals, who have established a fast track approval process for attractive offers and for loans to retail buyers.

Gordian’s team will update gogordian.com on a weekly basis, with interested parties invited to register on the company’s newsletter to receive update notifications.

For further information on Gordian Holdings, please visit the company’s corporate website at https://gordianholdings.com/

Related posts

Cyprus Casinos ‘C2 Ayia Napa’ opens its doors

Staff Reporter

Neo Plaza to be powered by Cablenet’s Fiberpower® network

Press Release

Minthis, the first golf club in Cyprus to be awarded with GEO Certification

Press Release

DP World Limassol awarded as the “Most Efficient Cruise Terminal”

Press Release

Loans over €550m. to businesses and self-employed since 2010

Press Release

Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation secures contract for new research project

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign