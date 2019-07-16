Work begins to install underground bins along Larnaca beach areas

Work began on Tuesday to install underground bins in the Phinkoudes, Mitsopoulos and Makenzy coastal areas of Larnaca.

An announcement from Larnaca municipality said the work, which will take several weeks to complete was being done within the framework of its solid waste-reduction programme.

The 64 bins will be placed at 16 points. The municipality said the work was being carried out in a way so as to cause minimum inconvenience to visitors.

“With the installation of the bins the problem of the visual pollution of the existing green bins will be radically resolved as well as the problem of odours especially during the summer months. It will also increase the amount of recyclable materials collected from coastal recreation centres and hotels through the sorting of solid waste at source,” it said.