A host of live acts at Pissouri festival

A host of acts will take to the stage at Pissouri Amphitheatre on Friday in a charity concert to raise funds for the Cyprus Multiple Sclerosis Association and St. Michael’s Hospice charity.

Music Fest 2019, will get underway at 6pm with non-stop live entertainment provided by Chris Andre, Jake and Elwood Rebooted, Kaela Santosh, Melissa Williams, Ray Cooper, Carmen Ghian, Dominik The Storyteller, Ray Cooper and Celia Stavri and The Cover Up.

Well-known singer and musician Andre will kick off the evening. Popular American singer Melissa Williams, who now lives in Paphos, has sung all over the world and performs at 7.30pm. The closing act sees organiser, festival director and singer Celia Stavri take to the stage with band The Cover Up to finish off a packed evening of entertainment.

The audience will enjoy an extravaganza of music, while helping to raise much needed funds for two local charities.

The first of two charities to benefit is the Cyprus Multiple Sclerosis Association, a voluntary organisation founded in 1986 by Thea Kyprianou. It aims to educate the public about the disease, and help and support people with it and their families by providing services.

The St Michaels Hospice charity raises funds for the daily operation of the Archangel Michael hospice in Mesa Chorio, Paphos. The hospice is the second such facility in the district, the first, the Friends Hospice opened in 2006 and is found at a dedicated six-bed wing of St George’s clinic in Paphos.

The St Michael hospice opened in June 2015 and offers free palliative and respite care to all in need regardless the nature of the illness.

July 19 from 6pm at Pissouri Amphitheatre. Tickets: €15. For further information: 96-586629, [email protected]