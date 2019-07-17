July 17, 2019

Atletico Madrid sign Trippier from Spurs

By Reuters News Service04
The 28-year-old, who joined Spurs from Burnley in June 2015 and played more than 100 times for the London club, has signed a three-year deal with the La Liga side

England right-back Kieran Trippier has signed for Atletico Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur, the two clubs said on Wednesday.

Atletico did not say how much they will pay for Trippier, 28, although British media reported the deal was worth 20 million pounds ($25 million) plus variables.

Trippier played a leading role in England’s run to the last four of the 2018 World Cup, scoring from a free kick in their 2-1 semi-final defeat by Croatia.

He also helped Spurs to the Champions League final for the first time in their history last season, where they were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool in Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

“With this signing, we add to our team a fantastic and experienced player who comes to us from the Champions League runners-up,” Atletico said in a statement on their website https://en.atleticodemadrid.com/noticias/welcome-kieran-trippier.

“The Englishman is a versatile full back who can also play in midfield and has a fantastic right foot.

“Because of all this, we welcome Trippier to the Atleti Family and wish him the best of luck at his new home.”

Trippier is the third defender to join Atletico in the close season after Brazilian pairing Felipe and Renan Lodi while reports in the Spanish media say Spain centre back Mario Hermoso is also set to sign for Diego Simeone’s side.

Atletico, who finished second in La Liga last season, bid farewell to captain Diego Godin and stalwart full backs Juanfran and Filipe Luis after their contracts expired, while France defender Lucas Hernandez has moved to Bayern Munich.

Trippier will be the first English player to play for Atletico in La Liga and the third British player in Spain’s top flight next season alongside Scottish forward Jack Harper of Getafe and Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale.

