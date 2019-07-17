July 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Book of condolences to be open Thursday for Alexis Galanos

By Evie Andreou00
Alexis Galanos

A book of condolences will be opened in parliament on Thursday for Famagusta Mayor and former House President Alexis Galanos who passed away on Monday.

The book will be open on Thursday and Friday between 9am and 2pm.

Galanos, 78, died suddenly on Monday while on holiday on the Greek island of Kos reportedly of a heart attack.

A post mortem was carried out at the Kos hospital according to which Galanos died of a heart attack, media reports said.

His body was to be transferred to Cyprus on Wednesday.

Galanos’ funeral will take place on July 22 at 5pm at the Church of the Wisdom of God in Strovolos.

Books of condolence will also be opened at the office of the Famagusta Municipality in Limassol, its cultural centre in Dherynia, and the Union of Municipalities office in Nicosia.

Related posts

Five exploratory and five appraisal wells to be drilled in next two years

George Psyllides

Eight in ten Cypriots recycle their batteries

CNA News Service

Undersecretary-General for peace operations to visit

CNA News Service

Ryanair flight struck by lightning lands safely in Paphos

Bejay Browne

Tourist arrivals fall in June, and in the first six months

CNA News Service

Jellyfish stings reported in Larnaca

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign