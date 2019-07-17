Book of condolences to be open Thursday for Alexis Galanos

A book of condolences will be opened in parliament on Thursday for Famagusta Mayor and former House President Alexis Galanos who passed away on Monday.

The book will be open on Thursday and Friday between 9am and 2pm.

Galanos, 78, died suddenly on Monday while on holiday on the Greek island of Kos reportedly of a heart attack.

A post mortem was carried out at the Kos hospital according to which Galanos died of a heart attack, media reports said.

His body was to be transferred to Cyprus on Wednesday.

Galanos’ funeral will take place on July 22 at 5pm at the Church of the Wisdom of God in Strovolos.

Books of condolence will also be opened at the office of the Famagusta Municipality in Limassol, its cultural centre in Dherynia, and the Union of Municipalities office in Nicosia.