July 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Car thieves arrested

By Lizzy Ioannidou077

The last of three people suspected to be involved in the theft of two cars earlier this year was arrested on Tuesday night.

According to the police on Wednesday, three men, two 38-year-olds and one 21-year-old, were linked to the theft of two cars, committed between February 3 and April 2 in Limassol.

The two cars were found on April 19 by Paphos police, parked in an apartment parking lot, and returned to their owners.

The two 38-year-olds whom police suspected to be involved in the offences were arrested on July 13 and 14, while a third person, 21, was found and arrested on Tuesday night.

 

 

 

