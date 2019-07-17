Drug smuggler who transported 64kg of cannabis jailed for 14 years

A 54-year-old was on Wednesday sentenced to 14 years in prison by the Limassol criminal court which found him guilty in a case involving 64kg of cannabis found hidden in an arcade claw machine found in a Limassol storage unit.

The 54-year-old Greek national was arrested on October 31 last year, after a drug squad operation found 64 airtight bags of cannabis in a storage unit in Limassol’s Ayios Athanasios which was rented out in his name.

The storage room hosted three arcade claw machines, in one of which the 54-year-old had hidden the drugs.

The 54-year-old had previously issued police a handwritten confession, stating that he had smuggled the drugs from Thessaloniki for another person, in return for €18,000.

The defence argued that their client was only involved in the transportation of the drugs, with the court firing back that even so, his role in the operation as a whole was significant, as he was the one to smuggle and store the drugs.

The court said that in deciding on the penalty to be imposed, it took into consideration that the 54-year-old confessed to all charges, but noted that he also failed to name or provide any details regarding the final recipient of the drugs or the other persons involved in the operation.

His family and personal circumstances, as well as his previous convictions for similar offences were taken into consideration, the court said, adding that the 54-year-old is already participating in a rehabilitation programme in the central prisons for his addictions to drugs and alcohol.