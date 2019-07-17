Jellyfish stings reported in Larnaca

A small number of jellyfish stings were reported in recent days at the Κastella and Mackenzie beaches in Larnaca, the municipality said on Wednesday, urging beachgoers to follow the lifeguards’ instructions.

“The increase in jellyfish populations is a transient phenomenon which usually lasts a few hours to some days,” the Larnaca municipality said.

In view of further reports of jellyfish stings in areas such as Protaras, the municipality noted a number of guidelines provided by the fisheries department for treating stings.

If stung by a jellyfish, the fisheries department recommends that the affected area should first be carefully rinsed with sea water without rubbing. A plastic card such as a credit card should then be used to remove tentacles from the skin, before alerting lifeguards who, if present, will take the necessary action.

Pain from a jellyfish sting should last around 15-20 minutes, the department noted. If pain persists a doctor should be consulted.