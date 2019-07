Police detained a 44-year-old man in the old town of Nicosia on Tuesday in connection with possession of 205 grammes of cannabis.

Just after 9pm on Tuesday, a police officer patrolling the Faneromeni area asked two people to stop for a search.

The suspects tried to escape but the officer managed to catch one, a 44-year-old man, on whom he later found 205g of cannabis and €900 in cash.

The 44-year-old was arrested in connection with possession of drugs with intent to distribute.