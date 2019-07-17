Ryanair flight struck by lightning lands safely in Paphos

A Ryanair flight bound for Cyprus early Wednesday was struck by lightning but made a safe landing at Paphos airport and has since been grounded.

A spokesman for Paphos airport told the Cyprus Mail that the flight was hit by lightning shortly after take-off from Riga International airport in Latvia.

“The flight had departed from Riga and was still over Riga airspace when it was struck. The captain decided that the aircraft was fit to fly and the aircraft landed safely at its destination of Paphos earlier this morning.”

He added that the aircraft was grounded to enable engineers to carry out thorough checks and determine the aircraft’s operating status.

“It was meant to leave on another flight from Paphos to Thessaloniki at 7am, however, another aircraft was drafted. The flight was due to leave at around 12 midday.’

He added that such instances of lightning striking aircraft are a reasonably regular occurrence and that obviously preventative controls are in place.

Damage may not be obvious on the outside of the aeroplane but there may be damage to the interior or electric wiring or technical issues may occur.

‘Of course, there is a safety protocol in place which is closely followed. In the last year we have had two or three instances of flights being struck by lightning,’ he said.