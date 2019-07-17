Some Gesy doctors still using old software

Cases of Gesy doctors and staff who insist on using old hospital software and practices are “isolated incidents” which the state health services (Okypy) is working towards eliminating completely, Okypy spokesman Charalambos Charilaou said on Wednesday.

Responding to complaints by patients regarding certain doctors’ and secretaries’ unwillingness to provide prescriptions or schedule appointments through the new Gesy software, Charilaou said efforts were being made to put a stop to it.

“The [Gesy] system is being used. When we refer to ‘a number of complaints’, it must be taken account that on a daily basis we accommodate thousands of patients. We’re not saying it’s not happening, what we’re saying is, where and when it happens, we are taking measures so that it is not repeated,” Charilaou said.

He added that the old system was still in use for certain cases, such as for groups who are not yet able to register as beneficiaries with the system, mainly composed of migrants and third-country nationals.