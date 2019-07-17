The beat goes on

By Christos Papadopoulos

Alfa Music Tours continue their live concerts across Cyprus this summer with the band Papiyion, which has already charmed audiences in seven locations.

Papiyion was created in Nicosia in 2012. Since then, they have appeared regularly at various events across the island, presenting a live show full of energy and passion. They were awarded as Best Cypriot Band at the first MAD Music Awards by Cytamobile Vodafone in 2015.

In an interview for PhileNews, the band stated “Our repertoire includes songs from all tastes and genres of music. Primarily, we focus on playing uplifting, popular and favourite songs that are heard on the radio. Generally, we like to experiment and try new ideas.”

At the same time, Alfa Beer have prepared competitions and many other surprises for audiences, such as invited guests attending the live shows, who will have the chance to perform Papiyion’s song The Alfa Side alongside the band.

The Reloaded concert series continues in Paphos on Friday and Paralimni at the beginning of August.

Reloaded

Summer concert tour organised by Alfa beer featuring local band Papiyon. Friday July 19 Sto Peripou Kafeneio, Paphos at 9.30pm. Sunday August 4, Aeyialos, Paralimni at 5.30pm. More information about the dates and time of the scheduled events can be found on ALFA’S Facebook page (ALFA Beer (CY)