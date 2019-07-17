July 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tourist arrivals fall in June, and in the first six months

By CNA News Service0633

Tourist arrivals fell to 509,662 in June 2019 compared with 511,073 in the same month of 2018, a decrease of 0.3 per cent, according to the passengers survey published on Wednesday by the statistical service.

Between January and June 2019 arrivals dropped to 1.63m from 1.64m in the corresponding period of 2018, a decrease of 0.9 per cent, said Cystat.

The survey showed that tourist arrivals from Russia decreased by 5.1 per cent in June 2019 compared with June 2018, whereas the number of tourists from Sweden decreased by 12.5 per cent.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom remained at the same level as last year, recording a marginal increase of 0.1 per cent. Arrivals from Israel saw a big increase of 39.7 per cent.

The United Kingdom constituted the main source of tourism for Cyprus for June 2019, accounting for 32.5 per cent of total arrivals, followed by Russia with 23 per cent, Israel with 6.5 per cent and Sweden with 4.4 per cent.

The survey showed that 86.4 per cent of visitors came to Cyprus in June for holidays, 9.2 per cent to visit friends and relatives and 4.4 per cent were on a business trip.

At the same time, residents’ trips abroad increase by 19.5 per cent with 13,992 returning from a trip abroad in June 2019 compared with 115,450 for the corresponding month last year, an increase of 19.5 per cent.

Cystat said that June 2019 saw an increase of 5.6 per cent in the trips of residents to Greece (43,190 in June 2019 compared with 40,911 in June 2018) and a 26.4 per cent increase to the UK (25,150 compared with 19,905 last year).

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

