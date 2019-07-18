July 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Europa League

Apollon and AEK look to progress in Europa League

By Iacovos Constantinou00
AEK’s progress to the next round is far from a formality as they take with them just a single goal advantage over their Moldovan opponents

Apollon and AEK will be looking to book their place in the second qualifying round of the Europa League against Kauno Zalgiris and FC Petrocub respectively on Thursday.

Only something short of a miracle will deny Apollon a place in the next round as they returned from their first leg encounter in Lithuania with a two-goal advantage.

Despite having to play at the GSP stadium in Nicosia, and not at the Tsirion stadium, their home ground in Limassol, Sofronis Avgoustis’ side should prove too strong for Kauno Zalgiris.

FC Petrocub, like Apollon, will not play their return game against AEK at their home ground in Hîncești but at a ground 30km away.

However AEK’s progress to the next round is far from a formality as they take with them just a single goal advantage over the Moldovans.

AEK though were rarely troubled by the Moldovans in the first leg and Imanol Idiakez’s side will be looking for a precious away goal that will settle their nerves and increase their chances of avoiding a surprise first round exit.

Both games start at 20.00.

