Accolade for executive director of Religious Track

THE foreign ministry has congratulated Salpy Eskidjian, executive director of the Religious Track of the Cyprus Peace Process (Rtcypp) for receiving one of five International Religious Freedom awards announced by the US State Department.

Earlier this week Eskidjian attended the second Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom, in Washington DC, hosted by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

According to the US State Department, the Ministerial aims to reaffirm international commitments to promote religious freedom for all and focus on concrete outcomes that produce durable, positive change.

A grandchild of Armenian refugees, Cyprus-born Eskidjian has since 2012 served as executive director of the Rtcypp which operates under the auspices of the Embassy of Sweden.

She has worked with religious leaders, faith-based organisations and religious communities on matters related to religious freedom, interfaith dialogue and human rights, disarmament, conflict transformation, and peacebuilding.

Eskidjian is one of the architects of the Rtcypp which was launched in 2009 and currently serves as the main facilitator of the religious leaders’ dialogue for peace in Cyprus.

In her capacity as senior consultant for peacebuilding and human rights, Eskidjian has served as special advisor to a non-governmental organization called Viva Rio in Brazil (2006); the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights; and facilitator for the Nicosia community leaders’ (mayors) joint meetings, (2014-2015).

Since 2013 she has been appointed a member to the Governing Board of the Home for Cooperation and works closely with the civil society and international community in Cyprus.