Anastasiades ready to meet Akinci to discuss informal conference

President Nicos Anastasiades said Thursday he was ready to meet Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci to discuss the details and date of an informal five-party conference on the Cyprus problem in the hope that it could lead to the resumption of talks.

In a statement, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said Anastasiades expressed satisfaction over Akinci’s request to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to convene a five-party informal meeting as soon as possible to clarify if all sides agree to seek a solution based on a bicommunal bizonal federation.

In his letter to Guterres dated July 10, Akinci asks for an informal meeting to eliminate the “turbulent landscape caused by the statements of the Greek Cypriot leader.”

The Turkish Cypriot leader suggested there was confusion over the Greek Cypriot side’s will for a comprehensive settlement since its leadership sent mixed messages as regards the basis of the solution.

He said it must be made clear if everyone agrees on a BBF on the basis of political equality.

Prodromou said Akinci’s proposal was essentially adopting a proposal made by Anastasiades in a letter to the UNSG on June 14.

He said Anastasiades was ready to meet Akinci “so as to discuss the details and the date of convening an informal conference of a procedural nature,” with the same lineup as in Switzerland back in 2017, “with the hope that such an informal conference, properly prepared, would lead to the resumption of talks.”

“A resumption of talks means of course that Turkey too would actively contribute towards the creation of the suitable climate by ending its illegal actions, either in the Republic’s exclusive economic zone or through plans relating to the sealed off area of Famagusta (Varosha),” Prodromou said.