Anastasiades to meet UN Under-Secretary-General Wednesday

President Nicos Anastasiades will meet the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix on Wednesday, it was announced on Thursday.

Director of the President’s Press Office Victoras Papadopoulos tweeted that the meeting will take place at 11am at the President’s residence, in Limassol.

Lacroix is expected in Cyprus on Tuesday and will meet the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Cyprus and Head of the peacekeeping mission (Unficyp) Elizabeth Spehar, as well as separately with the leaders.

The senior UN official is expected to depart from Cyprus on Thursday. He is visiting the island as part of a regional tour for contacts with peacekeeping missions. Before Cyprus he will visit the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil).

The United Nations Peace Keeping Force in Cyprus (Unficyp), comprising military and civilian personnel from various contributing countries, arrived in Cyprus in March 1964 after intercommunal fighting broke out. The mandate of the force is renewed every six months since by the Security Council.