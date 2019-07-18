July 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Anastasiades to meet UN Under-Secretary-General Wednesday

By CNA News Service00
Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix on a previous trip to the island

President Nicos Anastasiades will meet the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix on Wednesday, it was announced on Thursday.

Director of the President’s Press Office Victoras Papadopoulos tweeted that the meeting will take place at 11am at the President’s residence, in Limassol.

Lacroix is expected in Cyprus on Tuesday and will meet the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Cyprus and Head of the peacekeeping mission (Unficyp) Elizabeth Spehar, as well as separately with the leaders.

The senior UN official is expected to depart from Cyprus on Thursday. He is visiting the island as part of a regional tour for contacts with peacekeeping missions. Before Cyprus he will visit the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil).

The United Nations Peace Keeping Force in Cyprus (Unficyp), comprising military and civilian personnel from various contributing countries, arrived in Cyprus in March 1964 after intercommunal fighting broke out. The mandate of the force is renewed every six months since by the Security Council.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Large Hellenistic complex found in Yeroskipou

Staff Reporter

Napa rape suspects appear before court (updated)

Staff Reporter

Parliament’s foreclosure law changes bad for banks, Moody’s warns

George Psyllides

Arson thought behind fires near Lara beach

Annette Chrysostomou

Who were the Cypriot soldiers of WWII?

Staff Reporter

Isolated rain and storms set to hit

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign