July 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Football

Arsenal strike late to beat Bayern in ICC match

By Reuters News Service00
Arsenal forward Edward Nketiah celebrates after scoring the winner during against Bayern Munich in California

Eddie Nketiah scored a late goal for Arsenal to beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in their opening clash of the International Champions Cup at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Wednesday.

After a scoreless first half, the Gunners took the lead in the 49th minute when Bayern left back Louis Poznanski steered the ball into his own net.

The German champions, however, were back on level terms in the 71st minute when Robert Lewandowski nodded home Serge Gnabry’s cross.

Both teams had chances to take control late before Arsenal’s Tyreece John-Jules won possession and provided a nice cross to Nketiah to score the winner with two minutes remaining.

The International Champions Cup features 12 teams playing friendly matches in venues in North America, Europe and Asia.

