Arson thought behind fires near Lara beach

Petrol residue was found in the Akamas and Peyia forests where fires broke out shortly before midnight on Wednesday, a strong indication that the fires were caused by arson, officials said.

The fires started in four places in the Lara area, close to the nesting places of turtles, and in one area of the Peyia forest around 11.30pm.

They were brought under control an hour later before they could spread to other areas, as they were spotted immediately.

According to a statement by the forestry department, the fires burned three decades of state forest with shrubs and trees.

The forestry department worked with the fire services and the game fund to extinguish the fires.

Police visited the scene to conduct further examinations while patrols around the clock in the area will be stepped up.