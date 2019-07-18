July 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Brexit

Bid to stop no-deal Brexit is counterproductive to N. Ireland legislation – PM May’s spokesman

By Reuters News Service00
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at Chatham House in London.

Measures to try to force the government to report every two weeks on talks to restore the Northern Irish executive would be counterproductive to those negotiations, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.

Lawmakers will vote later on Thursday on a beefed-up proposal to the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) bill aimed at making it harder for the next prime minister to try to force through a no-deal Brexit by suspending parliament.

“We have been very clear that the purpose of this bill is to ensure the continuation of vital public services and effective governance for the people of Northern Ireland,” the spokesman told reporters.

“In the light of the ongoing talks to restore the executive, our view is that forcing a report and debate every two weeks on the progress of those talks risks being counterproductive to this overarching aim.”

Related posts

Did Turkish leader’s coup memories drive Russia arms deal?

Reuters News Service

Lufthansa plane evacuated at Belgrade airport after bomb threat call

Reuters News Service

Frans Timmermans: UK ministers were “running around like idiots”

CyprusMail

Arson suspected as fire engulfs Japanese studio; at least 23 feared dead

Reuters News Service

US lawmakers challenge Facebook over Libra cryptocurrency plan

Reuters News Service

WHO: Ebola outbreak is international health emergency

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign