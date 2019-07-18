Champions League Results

Results and fixtures for the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (start times are CET)
1st Qualifying Round
Riga (0) 4 Dundalk (0) 5
…. full-time: 0-0 extra-time: 0-0 penalties: 4-5
aggregate: 0-0
Dundalk win 5-4 on penalties
Qarabağ (0) 2 Partizani Tirana (0) 0
…. aggregate: 2-0
Qarabağ win
AIK (0) 3 Ararat-Armenia (0) 1
…. aggregate: 4-3
AIK win
Rosenborg (1) 4 Linfield (0) 0
…. aggregate: 6-0
Rosenborg win
Ludogorets (1) 2 Ferencváros (2) 3
…. aggregate: 3-5
Ferencváros win
CFR Cluj (2) 3 Astana (1) 1
…. aggregate: 3-2
CFR Cluj win
Piast Gliwice (1) 1 BATE (0) 2
…. aggregate: 2-3
BATE win
Sutjeska (0) 4 Slovan Bratislava (0) 3
…. full-time: 1-1 extra-time: 1-1 penalties: 3-2
aggregate: 2-2
Sutjeska win 4-3 on penalties
Maribor (2) 2 Valur (0) 0
…. aggregate: 5-0
Maribor win
Celtic (1) 2 Sarajevo (0) 1
…. aggregate: 5-2
Celtic win