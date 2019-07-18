Champions League Results

Results and fixtures for the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (start times are CET)

1st Qualifying Round

————————————————–

Riga (0) 4 Dundalk (0) 5

…. full-time: 0-0 extra-time: 0-0 penalties: 4-5

aggregate: 0-0

Dundalk win 5-4 on penalties

Qarabağ (0) 2 Partizani Tirana (0) 0

…. aggregate: 2-0

Qarabağ win

AIK (0) 3 Ararat-Armenia (0) 1

…. aggregate: 4-3

AIK win

Rosenborg (1) 4 Linfield (0) 0

…. aggregate: 6-0

Rosenborg win

Ludogorets (1) 2 Ferencváros (2) 3

…. aggregate: 3-5

Ferencváros win

CFR Cluj (2) 3 Astana (1) 1

…. aggregate: 3-2

CFR Cluj win

Piast Gliwice (1) 1 BATE (0) 2

…. aggregate: 2-3

BATE win

Sutjeska (0) 4 Slovan Bratislava (0) 3

…. full-time: 1-1 extra-time: 1-1 penalties: 3-2

aggregate: 2-2

Sutjeska win 4-3 on penalties

Maribor (2) 2 Valur (0) 0

…. aggregate: 5-0

Maribor win

Celtic (1) 2 Sarajevo (0) 1

…. aggregate: 5-2

Celtic win