July 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Champions League

Champions League Results

By Reuters News Service00
Celtic will face Estonian side Nomme Kalju in the Champions League second qualifying round after an ultimately straightforward win over FK Sarajevo

Results and fixtures for the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (start times are CET)
1st Qualifying Round
————————————————–
Riga (0) 4 Dundalk (0) 5
…. full-time: 0-0 extra-time: 0-0 penalties: 4-5
aggregate: 0-0
Dundalk win 5-4 on penalties

Qarabağ (0) 2 Partizani Tirana (0) 0
…. aggregate: 2-0
Qarabağ win

AIK (0) 3 Ararat-Armenia (0) 1
…. aggregate: 4-3
AIK win

Rosenborg (1) 4 Linfield (0) 0
…. aggregate: 6-0
Rosenborg win

Ludogorets (1) 2 Ferencváros (2) 3
…. aggregate: 3-5
Ferencváros win

CFR Cluj (2) 3 Astana (1) 1
…. aggregate: 3-2
CFR Cluj win

Piast Gliwice (1) 1 BATE (0) 2
…. aggregate: 2-3
BATE win

Sutjeska (0) 4 Slovan Bratislava (0) 3
…. full-time: 1-1 extra-time: 1-1 penalties: 3-2
aggregate: 2-2
Sutjeska win 4-3 on penalties

Maribor (2) 2 Valur (0) 0
…. aggregate: 5-0
Maribor win

Celtic (1) 2 Sarajevo (0) 1
…. aggregate: 5-2
Celtic win

Related posts

Rain sweeps in on final Open practice day at Portrush

Reuters News Service

Atletico Madrid sign Trippier from Spurs

Reuters News Service

Man United thrash Leeds in Perth friendly

Press Association

West Ham make striker Haller their record signing

Reuters News Service

Woods defends lack of golf ahead of Open Championship

Reuters News Service

North and South Korea to face off in World Cup qualifying

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign