Cypriot and Greek defence ministers to meet Friday in Nicosia

The ministers of defence of Cyprus and Greece, Savvas Angelides and Nicos Panagiotopoulos, will discuss Turkey’s activities in Cyprus` exclusive economic zone (EEZ) during their official talks on Friday in Nicosia.

Panagiotopoulos will also represent the Greek government at the events organised on the occasion of the anniversary of the 1974 Turkish invasion on July 20.

Angelides told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that during their talks Panagiotopoulos would be briefed on the cooperation between the two ministries, as well as between the National Guard General Staff and the Hellenic National Defence General Staff.

He also noted that even though the intergovernmental defence council will not convene during Panagiotopoulos` visit, they would touch upon issues discussed in the framework of the Council, which met in May.

Angelides said Panagiotopoulos would be briefed on Turkey’s activities in Cyprus` EEZ and the actions undertaken by the government at the political level, to address the moves.

“We will exchange views and we will listen to the positions of the new Greek government on this,” Angelides added.

Panagiotopoulos will officially be welcomed at the defence ministry on Friday afternoon.

Later on delegations from the two ministries will participate in expanded deliberations, while the two ministers will also have a private meeting.