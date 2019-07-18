EDM music back at the fore of third Living Color Festival

The Living Color Music & Arts Festival has been bringing together the world’s best Electronic Dance Music (EDM) DJs for the last three years since it first began in Ayia Napa. This August, it is set to continue its legacy with non-stop live music and art expression for one night only.

The goal of the festival has been to merge the arts and music under the Mediterranean sun of the Ayia Napa, combining musical performances from world-renowned artists, art exhibitions and local and international cuisine. It’s more than just a fun day.

For the third consecutive year, the festival will take place at the same venue, the stadium of Ayia Napa, and it is again supported by the municipality of Ayia Napa and of the Ministry of Tourism. Those who attended the previous two festivals had the opportunity to enjoy some of the biggest names of EDM music in one enormous venue of 840 square meters, the largest of its kind ever seen in Cyprus, enriched with visual and sound effects. A series of activities that offered a comprehensive experience were also part of the day, such as live art installations, fun games and a unique variety of quality street food. The second festival raised the bar even higher, exceeding all expectations and attracting over 6,000 fans.

So, there’s plenty to look forward to with the 2019 edition on August 3. Performers including Australian Duo DJs Nervo return to pump up the crowds as will Dutch DJs Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano and Swedish Michael Feiner among others. The Ayia Napa Contemporary Athletics Centre will again host the festival in its 21,000 square metres grounds that overlook the sea.

Presale tickets have already been released on the festival’s website www.livingcolorfestival.com only for a few days. General entry is also on sale as are VIP tickets which include a spot at the exclusive VIP Elevated Couch Deck or at the Platinum Cabana Deck with sea views.

Living Color Music & Arts Festival

Festival with live electronic dance music by some of the best DJs of the genre from Cyprus and abroad. August 3. Ayia Napa Contemporary Athletics Centre, Ayia Napa. 5pm-1.30am. www.livingcolorfestival.com