Police are asking the public to help locate Eleftheria Koufou, 16, who has been missing from her usual place of residence in Nicosia since Wednesday evening.

The girl is described as being about 1.55m tall, of medium build with long chestnut hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black blouse and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Nicosia CID at 22802222, their nearest police station or the Citizens Hotline at 1460.