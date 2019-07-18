Isolated rain and storms set to hit

Isolated rains and thunderstorms are expected for Thursday, with the possibility of hail, the met office announced in the morning. The stormy weather will spread from the west and north to other regions.

Winds will be moderate to strong and temperatures will rise to 33C inland, 28C in western regions, 30C in other coastal areas and 23C in the higher mountains.

They will drop to 20C in most areas and 15C in Troodos at night.

Mainly clear weather is predicted for Friday, but some clouds may form in the afternoon and rain may fall inland and in the mountains.

During the weekend, temperatures will rise noticeably.

On Saturday afternoon a few scattered showers may fall in mountainous areas.