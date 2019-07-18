ONE: The construction works for the tallest residential seafront tower in Europe are progressing fast

The construction works for the tallest residential tower in Europe are progressing fast and soon ONE, will reach 170 metres, be visible from every point in the city. The highly impressive time-lapse video prepared by Pafilia shows the progress in the project’s implementation.

Construction works for the tower’s basement have been successfully completed, while works for the superstructure have now reached 90%, currently exceeding 140 meters in height. At the same time, coating works for the external shell of the building have started, as well as the internal apartment configuration and the installation of the mechanical and electrical infrastructure.

The methodology applied during the study, design and construction phases is so exemplary that it rightly makes ONE a model for the implementation of any similar projects in Cyprus, while highlighting the leading position of Pafilia in property and high-rise building development on the island.

ONE will feature 37 floors, 83 luxurious apartments, including a three-storey penthouse, offering world-class amenities and services, ­ introducing ­ a new era of ­ luxury in Cyprus. ONE is rightly described as an architectural masterpiece, as it has introduced significant mechanical and technological innovations and cutting-edge techniques in the Cypriot market.