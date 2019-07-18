Painting exhibition about painting itself

By Stefanos Marangos

An exhibition about the process of becoming that is ongoing in Limassol has been extended until Saturday.

Yorgos Stamkopoulos’ solo exhibition As Time Goes By takes a closer look at the work involved in creating a painting. Since the act of painting in itself is the most typical or inherent process, the process of painting becomes the most integral and natural metaphor that painting itself can use, he says.

The colour impregnates the space, the lines and gestures themselves acting as the agent of illusionism. Stamkopoulos’ paintings are dense with motion with gestures that range from wispy to bold. The artworks depart from utilising vivid coloration, having a more restricted palette, diversified between red and blue and they could be efficiently characterised as a way of reinventing landscape. They evoke in a way the natural environment.

The exhibition examines time, picture and abstraction. The picture does not only represent a visual offering to the viewer but a material product that registers a sequence of conscious decisions that took place in a concrete time frame. Abstraction or more precisely abstract paintings illustrate a reality that we can neither see nor describe, but whose existence we can interpret, say organisers.

As Time Goes By

Solo paining exhibition by Yorgos Stamkopoulos. eins Gallery, Limassol. Until July 20. Wednesday-Friday: 4-8pm, Saturday: 11am-4pm by appointment. Tel: 99-522977