Police on Thursday afternoon urged drivers to be careful due to the presence of goats on the Nicosia to Limassol motorway.

According to a police announcement a number of goats were walking on the motorway near the Kalavasos/Chirokitia exit in both directions. The animals were said to be unattended.

The same occurred earlier in the day when a number of goats was roaming the roads unattended at the nearby Skarinou exit.