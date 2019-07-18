Review: Boo-tea-Licious Tea rooms, Paphos

Just over four years ago Boo-tea-Licious tearooms opened in the heart of Paphos town and has been awarded a trip advisor certificate of excellence each year since.

Despite massive upgrades to the area which forced many small business to close, this delightful family-run English tea room has not only stayed open, but also grown its customer base and gained a reputation for good quality food and cakes and friendly service.

Boo-tea-Licious has also established itself as the go to place for people with specific dietary requirements and those in search of vegan option.

The tearoom is found on a pedestrianised side street in Paphos old town and a couple of tables outside the front are a great place to sit and relax in cooler months. Inside, the main seating area is downstairs.

Owner Kathryn bakes all of the items herself and always gives a warm and friendly welcome.

The cakes really are delicious. Try the chocolate and caramel cheesecake, scones with clotted cream and jam, or a gluten, dairy and lactose free Victoria cupcake. This is a twist on a traditional Victoria sponge, which also makes a regular appearance on the menu and is moreish.

If you prefer something savoury, the food here is created with love, care and attention to detail and it all melts in the mouth. An array of sandwiches are available and made fresh to eat in or take away.

This venue is also a top choice to enjoy a traditional English afternoon tea, but make sure you book ahead; pre-booked vegan high teas are also catered for.

During the summer, opt for something cooling, a selection of special drinks are on offer such as a pink grapefruit ice cream float.

The wooden tables and chairs are comfortable with colourful cushions and the atmosphere is relaxing and inviting. It is also spotlessly clean. It can get hot during the summer though, so make sure that you sit close to one of the fans.

Boo-Tea-Licious Tearoom

Where: Shop 1, Kanari 63, Paphos

When: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10am-4pm and Wednesday and Saturday 10-2pm

Contact: 96 920124