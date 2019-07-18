July 18, 2019

There are no excuses for such a vile crime

Don’t tell me that he didn’t know that raping a woman was not illegal and that the fact that he doesn’t speak English form some kind of defence.

Please Cyprus do not bow to Israeli pressure. If there are valid grounds please prosecute and demonstrate to the world that this kind of behaviour is not tolerated in Cyprus and more important demonstrate to those people coming here for their holiday we will protect them.

CM F

Many commenters use even a case of gang rape as a pretext to vent their ethnic hate. Not a word of compassion for the victim. Base and shameful attitude.

An

12 men arrested after tourist reported being gang raped in Ayia Napa (Update 2)

