Woodbrook Group announces acquisition of Mondial (Dubai) LLC

Rapidly-growing financial services firm confirms UAE acquisition

Terms and conditions of buy-out agreed with Mondial (Dubai) LLC

Move marks ‘exciting new era for company’ – CEO Sean Kelleher

Woodbrook Group Holdings Ltd, one of Europe’s largest international firms of financial consultants, today confirmed it has established its first base in the Middle East with the acquisition of Mondial (Dubai) LLC.

Mondial is one of the Emirates’ oldest established financial planning and wealth management companies. It is regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and all the company’s advisers are Chartered Institute of Securities and Investment (CISI) qualified.

Mondial chief executive Sean Kelleher, who has been with the company since 1989 and will remain on as CEO of the expanded entity, said today’s development marks the beginning of “an exciting new era” for the company. He said Woodbrook’s client-centred approach and use of Model Portfolios marries with Mondial’s conservative investment philosophy.

Mr Kelleher said: “This is an extremely positive development for Mondial and our clients. Joining the Woodbrook Group strengthens our financial backbone, in turn enabling us to improve our range of client-driven services.

“Woodbrook and Mondial are closely aligned culturally, particularly in the area of compliance. Mondial has a highly transparent regime and Woodbrook, coming from a European MiFID environment with strong compliance, further fortifies our regulatory compliance strategy.”

Welcoming Woodbrook latest acquisition, CEO Michael Doherty said the addition of Mondial has greatly strengthened the group’s investment capabilities.

“This gives our clients an even stronger and more diverse range of investment management skills and we believe this will enable us to deliver an even better investment proposition and service to our enlarged client base,” Mr Doherty added.

To Mondial staff and clients, the Woodbrook CEO extended a warm welcome: “We welcome you to the Woodbrook Group, and we very much look forward to working alongside you for many years to come.”

Woodbrook is headquartered in Cyprus and has offices across Europe and now UAE, with further exciting acquisitions on the horizon.

Woodbrook is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commissioner (CySEC). It holds a MiFID II investment license passported through the EEA along with IMD insurance mediation licenses through ICCS and IHK.

