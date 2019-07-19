Crowne Plaza Limassol Crowned Hotel of the Year!

Crowne Plaza Limassol has received the prestigious IHG Brand Hotel of the Year award for Southern Europe. The award was presented by Karin Sheppard (Managing Director, IHG Europe) and Eric Viale (Managing Director, IHG Southern Europe) at a regional award ceremony held at the Crowne Plaza Barcelona Fira Centre on June 12th 2019. Just one Crowne Plaza® hotel wins this prestigious award each year, which celebrates outstanding performance in serving guests, employees and the community.

“Hotel of the Year is the highest honour which can be received by a hotel at IHG’s annual Star Awards ceremony. We are truly delighted to have won this award which acknowledges the collective effort and passion of the Crowne Plaza Limassol team in delivering True Hospitality to all our guests. We are also proud of this win for Cyprus. IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) is a leading hospitality company, and this year the spotlight shines on Cyprus as a quality international business and leisure tourism destination.” Rebecca Pierides (Director, Churchill Hotel Management)