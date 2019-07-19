July 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cypriot and Greek defence ministers discuss Turkish activities in EEZ

By CNA News Service00
Savvas Angelides (right) and Nicos Panagiotopoulos (PIO)

The defence ministers of Cyprus and Greece, Savvas Angelides and Nicos Panagiotopoulos on Friday discussed Turkish activities in the island’s  exclusive economic zone (EEZ) during their official talks in Nicosia.

In statements following the meeting, Angelides said the flagrant violations in violation of international law were at the heart of their discussions.
He said Turkey completely disregarded every principle of European and international law and called on Ankara to respect the sovereign rights of the Republic and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The Greek Minister said they discussed various topics such as the solution of the Cyprus issue as well as Turkish provocations.
“We are worried but not afraid, we are not complacent but we are vigilant,” he said. “We are monitoring closely and with great concern the unlawful Turkish actions… We condemn these destabilising actions by Ankara which on the one hand constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereign rights of an EU Member.”

 

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

