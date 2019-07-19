July 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Deputy ministry of shipping in touch with British companies in view of Brexit

By CNA News Service00
Natasa Pilides

Deputy Minister of Shipping Natasa Pilides has said that her ministry was in touch with British companies with whom they cooperate to discuss issues relating to the possibility of a disorderly Brexit.

In a statement, after a meeting with the leader of the Edek leader Marinos Sizopoulos, Pilides acknowledged that there was uncertainty. “Therefore we are continuously in touch so that we can make sure that they will be ready in case of a disorderly Brexit and will have taken all [necessary] measures.”

Referring to the meeting she had with Sizopoulos she said they discussed various matters related to the work of the deputy ministry and the promotion of the Cypriot registry shipping industry.

Pilides said that she has been informing all political parties on developments in the sector and wishes to have constructive cooperation with them.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

