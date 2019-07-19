Hot weather set to return next week

While temperatures have been lower than normal this week, it is time to enjoy the last of the relief as they are set to increase over the weekend with a long spell of very hot weather expected next week.

Weather portal Kitas Weather said that temperatures inland are expected to reach 38C on Saturday, 39C on Sunday and Monday and 40C from Tuesday to Sunday.

On Friday, it will still be a little cooler with highs of 35 to 37C in the Nicosia region, and 30C to 32C in coastal areas.

There is the possibility of scattered showers in the higher mountains, where clouds will form in the afternoon.

At night, temperatures will drop to 22C in all areas except Troodos, where it will cool down to 18C.

During the weekend and on Monday, some patchy clouds may form in the mountains, but there is little chance of rain.