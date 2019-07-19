Larnaca beaches declared free from jellyfish

The Κastella and Mackenzie beaches in Larnaca are free from jellyfish, Larnaca Municipality announced on Friday following the small number of jellyfish stings reported in recent days.

On Wednesday, following reports by bathers they had been bitten and found jellyfish in the sea, the municipality urged beachgoers to follow lifeguards’ instructions, and reassured the public that “the increase in jellyfish populations is a transient phenomenon which usually lasts a few hours to some days”.

The Larnaca Municipality added that the Fisheries Department along with lifeguards units will monitor the matter closely and will keep the public updated.