Leaders must agree first before reaching out to UNSG – source

The leaders of the two communities must first come to an agreement on the way forward and then reach out to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, a UN source said on Friday.

A UN source quoted by the Cyprus News Agency said the positions voiced by the two leaders on having an informal conference were not enough as “both of them still have their conditions and that is not what the Secretary-General asks for. The Secretary-General asks for an agreement between them on when, how, where to proceed.”

President, Nicos Anastasiades, expressed his readiness on Thursday to meet with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, welcoming the latter’s proposal for an informal conference.

The UN Secretary-General told the leaders at the end of the Conference on Cyprus in Crans-Montana two years ago that he wanted both of them to get back to him when they were ready with a plan on when, how, and where they want to meet and do a deal, and not before.

The leaders, the source added, need to meet, have their discussion and agree on something before going to the secretary general.

Each side has currently a different perspective as regards the convening of a conference, the Un source added.

Asked if it would be better for a meeting in the presence of UN Secretary-General’s special envoy Jane Holl Lute, the source said it was up to the leaders to decide which people were involved.

Lute has discussed the possibility of a conference with the two sides, the source said, adding that “Akinci talked to Lute about his proposal for a five-party conference.”

Government Spokesman, Prodromos Prodromou, said Thursday that with his proposal to convene an informal conference with the same format as the one of that held in Crans-Montana, Akinci was essentially adopting one of the Anastasiaades’ proposals that were submitted in writing to Guterres in a letter on June 14.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council will be briefed on Friday at 3pm New York time by the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative and Head of the UN peacekeeping mission in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar ahead of a vote on UNFICYP’s renewal.

The source told CNA that the Security Council meeting is primarily about UNFICYP but it wants to know what is happening with the peace talks and will discuss the current situation.