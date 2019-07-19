July 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

News podcast: What happens to the money you pay for plastic bags?

By Rosie Charalambous01

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

        • What happens to the money you pay retailers for plastic bags?
        • As the collective known as the Agora project prepares to leave its space in the old town, Nicosia’s Mayor pledges support to continue the idea, and we hear about the ethos behind the group who have brought life back to the heart of the capital.

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/

