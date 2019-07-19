Ninth arrest in connection with 100kg of cannabis found in March

A 57-year-old man is expected to be taken to court on Friday following his arrest on Thursday in connection with the case of 104 kilos of cannabis which were found in March in Ypsonas.

On March 18, the drugs were found in a container, packed in 373 packages with the drugs in specially designed boxes.

The container that arrived a few days earlier had been placed under surveillance by the drug squad who alerted the bases’ police after it was delivered to an address in Ypsonas.

The authorities acted on a tip-off saying that a Bosnian would import a large amount of drugs in three containers coming from Canada.

Six other men were arrested on March 18 in connection with the case, two Greek Cypriots aged 49 and 42, two Nigerians aged 36 and 30, a man from Bosnia Herzegovina, 48, who is believed to have brought the drugs into the country, and a Greek Cypriot company owner, 39.

Another two men, 25 and 27, were arrested later on after evidence pointed to their involvement in the case.

The two Nigerians were released without being charged while a court case is pending against the others.

A European arrest warrant has been issued against one more suspect.

During a search of the house of the 57-year-old suspect, two air guns and three magazines, for which he did not have a licence, were found and confiscated.