Pottery takes on a variety of meanings

A group exhibition of ceramics at Paphos’ Almyra Hotel aims to show that ceramics are much more than ornaments or vessels for use.

The Ceramic Waves exhibition gathers and proposes works by prominent Cypriot artists who, in their peculiar form – their authenticity – are asking questions with their works. Figures, utilitarian vases, and simple schematic objects confirm the ability of pottery art to be shaped into a variety of meanings.

Participating artists are Elysia Athanatou, Giorgos Georgiades, Panikos Georgiades, Vassos Dimitriou, Nina Iacovou, Avgoustinos Kontos, Melita Kouta,Giorgos Kypris, Panagiotis Pasantas, and Eleftheria Fili.

Athanatou is described as a physical artist, whose domain is the erotic body. She tests the limit of the body, and is, more than anything else, a body artist.

After he completed his scientific education in Germany at the prestigious Fachhochschule Koblenz, where he obtained a diploma in the Technology of applied ceramics and glass making, Panicos Georgiades worked in different countries in Europe.

His brother Giorgos studied sculpture at the Athens School of Fine Arts with Yannis Pappas (1954-1959) and on scholarship from the Evgenidis Foundation he continued in Florence, where Bruno Bearzi instructed him in use of metal. An exponent of surrealism in sculpture, Georgiadis began his creative career with everyday life scenes. From 1967, the surrealist element increasingly prevailed in his work.

Vassos Dimitriou studied at the Instituto d’Arte per la Ceramica in Faenza, Italy, from 1978 to 1981. After completing his studies, he returned to Larnaca and created his own ceramics workshop, while Nina Iacovou was one of the first female sculptors on the island.

Ceramic waves

July 19 until August 13. Almyra Hotel, 12 Poseidonos Avenue, Paphos. Tel: 26-888762