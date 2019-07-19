July 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Europe

Quake hits northwest of Greek capital Athens – witnesses

By Reuters News Service00
A view of Athens.

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook the Greek capital Athens on Friday, sending people running from buildings in panic, witnesses said.

The European Earthquake Monitoring Centre recorded the quake’s epicentre at 22 km (14 miles) northwest of the city. Its website quoted a witness as saying the quake was “strong but fortunately not very long”.

Reuters witnesses said people had evacuated tall buildings in the sprawling city following the quake, believed to be the first to hit the capital since 1999. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

