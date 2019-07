Rooza Mihanrad, 16, has been missing from her home in Nicosia since Thursday, police said.

The 16-year-old is described as being around 1.65m tall, with long black hair with blonde and blue highlights. When she was last seen she was wearing trousers with chains, a black shirt with red letters, and prescription glasses.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts should contact the Nicosia police station at 22802222, or their nearest police station, or the Citizen’s Contact Line at 1460.