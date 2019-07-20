A tribute to Cypriot film

It has been a good year for Cyprus film but the Pantheon Cinema takes a wider view with the continuing Tribute to Cypriot Cinema this month, with a choice of three films, all locally produced, all very different from each other and all well worth watching.

The first is Rosemary (2017), described by online film database IMDb as both a comedy and a drama. In the film, a burned out soap opera writer turns his gaze upon his dysfunctional neighbours, but gets more than the inspiration he bargained for. Soon, reality and fantasy start to blur.

At the Cyprus Film Days International Festival, the largest international film event in the country, the Best Film Award in the main international competition programme, Global Images, went to local director Adonis Florides for the film in 2017 “for its masterful and nuanced tragic-comic portrayal of a man torn between art and reality”. This was the first time in the history of the festival that a Cypriot film won the main award.

At the same event, the second film shown during the tribute, Petros Charalambous’ debut feature Boy on the Bridge received the Audience Award.

Boy on the Bridge (2016) is a coming-of-age drama based on the novel The Land of The Golden Apple by Eve Makis. It is set in the 1980s in a seemingly idyllic Cypriot village where 12-year-old Socrates finds himself at the centre of a murder investigation. While he looks for clues to solve the murder he exposes a dark family secret that changes his life forever.

Charalambous works as a freelancer film director shooting commercials, corporate videos, music videos, narratives and documentaries. Some of the commercials he directed were shortlisted for several advertising competitions. His short film The Escape of the Queen participated in many film festivals all over the world, winning awards and distinctions.

The third film, Smuggling Hendrix (2018) is about the absurdity of the Cypriot political system.

Yiannis, a faded musician who is about to leave Cyprus for a better life abroad, sees his plans turned upside down when his dog runs away and crosses the Buffer Zone that separates the “Greek South” from the “Turkish North”. Can he smuggle him back in?

It has received numerous international awards, among them the best international narrative feature film award at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival in New York this year.

Now all you have to do is choose which one to watch – or just go for all three and pay less.

Tribute to Cypriot Cinema

Rosemarie (2017) Until July 22, Boy on the Bridge (2016) July 23-27, Smuggling Hendrix (2018) July 28- August 1. Greek with English Subtitles. All screenings start at 8.30pm. Tickets: €8, €6 (kids, students, pensioners), €15 (3 movies). Pantheon Art Cinema, 29 Diagorou Street, Nicosia [email protected], Tel: 22-675787