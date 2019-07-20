Ballet with a Mediterranean flavour

The Great Ballets 2019 production brings a Euro-Mediterranean flavour to the annual event with the hosting of two dance groups from Cyprus and Israel.

The opening will feature nine distinguished Cypriot dancers led by choreographers Daphne Mouyassi and Eleni O’Keef in a tribute to Manos Hadjidakis, the great Greek composer and intellectual.

Cypriot dancers working with prestigious dance companies overseas have responded to the municipality’s call to participate in this event.

The second part of the evening will host the world-known Kibbutz Dance Company from Israel led by their artistic director, internationally renowned choreographer Rami Be’er.

Following Rami Be’er’s premier of Horses in the Sky in Limassol in 2017, this is a continued version of this work called Horses in the Sky 2019 – Asylum.

Be’er’s exclusive and unique choreographic character constitutes the company’s trademark both in Israel and abroad.

The production was received enthusiastically by critics and the media and is considered “an extraordinary composition of a seasoned artist and a master in composition”. The group which is characterised by “dynamic sensibility” has performed in leading venues worldwide receiving positive comments and enthusiastic remarks for its technical and aesthetic aptitude and skill.

“This year’s production is definitely an astonishing performance that will satisfy the audience and will undoubtedly be a source of thrill for the most demanding spectators,” organisers promise.

Great Ballets 2019

Dance groups from Cyprus and Israel. July 21 and 22. 9pm. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. Tel: 25-377277. Tickets at all Stephanis stores and selected So Easy kiosks