Contemporary dance takes over Limassol

If you want to know more about contemporary Cypriot dance don’t miss this year’s 16th Summer Dance Festival starting on Sunday in Limassol.

Taking place at public venues in the heart of Limassol until July 27, the festival aims to reach audiences by staging works in locations and conditions that foster interaction and the public’s contact with the creative process. The public is invited to walk with, get in touch with the artists in special and unique ways, but also to experience the city through a different prism.

The festival is an institution funded by the cultural services of the Ministry of Education and Culture and is organised by Nea Kinisi with the support of the municipality of Limassol.

Participating in the festival this year: .pelma.Lia Haraki with Collective Tuning at Molos, July 21. 6 to 10pm; Antria Michaelidou’s Transfigurations, Limassol Marina Square, July 23, 26 and 27. 7pm; aRttitude Evi Panayiotou with Playful, Molos – playground behind Red Café, July 22, 24 and 26. 7pm; Suzanna Phialas’ space invaders, start at Café Theatraki, July 27. 6pm to 8pm; Roula Kleovoulou Chorotheatro Omada Pente with Exspectans, Tepak square, July 23, 26, and 27. 9pm. A closing party will be held at Sousami on July 27 with a performance intervention by students and recent graduates of the department of dance, University of Nicosia.

Summer Dance Festival

Multiple locations in Limassol. From July 21 until 27. Free entrance to all performances.

